Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Lowered to €50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($60.44) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

