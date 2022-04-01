FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

