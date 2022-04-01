Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Up 23.4% in March

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,300 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 719,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.95. 660,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,457. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

