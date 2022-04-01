Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FHI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 16,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

