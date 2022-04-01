FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $298.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $10.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.25. 3,430,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,315. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.68. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

