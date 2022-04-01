Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Shares Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $59.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fidelity National Financial traded as low as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56. 64,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,235,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.
In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
