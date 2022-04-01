Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $620,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 172,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $50.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

