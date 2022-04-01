Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,162.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOV opened at $167.54 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.71.

