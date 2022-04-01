Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.70% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $125.06. 96,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,636. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.33.

