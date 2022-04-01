Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 47,653 Shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,653 shares during the quarter. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF makes up 1.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 13.57% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFEQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA LFEQ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $44.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

