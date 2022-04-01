Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $71,069,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,869,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in TaskUs by 1,057.8% in the 4th quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 176,330 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,765,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TaskUs by 1,564.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 124,029 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TASK traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,513. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TASK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

