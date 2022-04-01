Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $71,069,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,869,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in TaskUs by 1,057.8% in the 4th quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 176,330 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,765,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TaskUs by 1,564.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 124,029 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ TASK traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,513. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TASK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.
TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.