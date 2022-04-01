Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

SI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,837. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.26. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

