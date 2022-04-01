Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 175 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.54. 1,001,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,185,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $666.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.