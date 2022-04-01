First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM stock remained flat at $$24.29 during trading on Thursday. 4,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $15,694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $9,476,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $8,398,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $8,338,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation (Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.