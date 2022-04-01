First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.01

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 19992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

Several research firms have commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 503,632 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 456,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

