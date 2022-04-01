First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -657.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

