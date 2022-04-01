First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 13,617 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 250.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.20% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 51,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,906. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

