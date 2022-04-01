First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 621 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. 41,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.