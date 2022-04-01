First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,882 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,697 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 997,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 729,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 663,607 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 610,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 444,661 shares during the period.

Shares of SH stock remained flat at $$14.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,367,732. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

