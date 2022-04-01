First National Corp MA ADV Sells 754 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.66. 10,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,557. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08.

