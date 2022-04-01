First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FLIC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $448.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.46.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $30.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,702,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First of Long Island by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 109,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

