First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.02

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.02 and last traded at C$42.90, with a volume of 338447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.80.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

