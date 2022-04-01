First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRC. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.20.

FRC opened at $162.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

