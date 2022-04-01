First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Raised by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.88. 2,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

