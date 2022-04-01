First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

