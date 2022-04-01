First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LDSF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.46. 976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

