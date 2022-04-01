FirstService (TSE:FSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$143.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a buy rating and set a C$200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$209.40.

FSV stock opened at C$180.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.34. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$166.76 and a twelve month high of C$256.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$185.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$219.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

