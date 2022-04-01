Five Below Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,469 call options.

Five Below stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $70,651,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

