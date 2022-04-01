Five Below Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,469 call options.
Five Below stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $70,651,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
