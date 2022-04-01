Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 88,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

PFD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 28,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,098. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

