Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.
Shares of FTK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,511. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $105.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Flotek Industries (Get Rating)
Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.