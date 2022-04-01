Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of FTK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,511. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $105.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

