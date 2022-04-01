Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

NYSE:FTK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,511. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

