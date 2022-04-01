Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,041,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

