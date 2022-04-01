Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Shares Down 1.3%

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.99. 54,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 43,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.
About Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Universal (FCUV)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.