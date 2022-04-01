Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,509. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.95 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forrester Research by 5,808.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Forrester Research by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

