Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Fortive stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.26. 26,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,454. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

