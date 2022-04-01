Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FBHS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,689,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,117,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.