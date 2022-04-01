Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Short Interest Update

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Founder SPAC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 408,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Founder SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,760,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Founder SPAC is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC is based in Houston, Texas.

