Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 30,113 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 30,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £12,346.33 ($16,172.82).
Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Nigel Rich CBE bought 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($64,841.50).
- On Friday, December 31st, Nigel Rich CBE bought 29,860 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £12,541.20 ($16,428.08).
Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93. The company has a market capitalization of £141.94 million and a PE ratio of -22.63. Foxtons Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.02 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 68.90 ($0.90). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.15.
Foxtons Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
