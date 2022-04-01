Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

NYSE:FC traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.68. 959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,815. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $667.38 million, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.