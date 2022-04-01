Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. 268,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,815. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $646.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms have commented on FC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

