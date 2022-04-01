Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

