Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £207,965.92 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.56), for a total value of £207,965.92 ($272,420.64).
David John Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.37), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($41,966.86).
Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,248 ($16.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,272.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,824.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £491.70 million and a P/E ratio of 35.25. Frontier Developments plc has a one year low of GBX 1,080 ($14.15) and a one year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.10).
Frontier Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.
