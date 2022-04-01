Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.
FRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.35.
Shares of NYSE:FRO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 203,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 0.07. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
