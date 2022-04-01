Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 203,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 0.07. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.43.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

