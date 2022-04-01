FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

CSTR stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $468.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

