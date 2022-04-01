FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

EGO opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200,781 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

