FY2022 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lifted by Analyst

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HBCP opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

