FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. Reduced by Analyst (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.13 million.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.