FY2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

