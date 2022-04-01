G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CFO Sells $435,900.00 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

