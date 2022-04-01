Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $95.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GALT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

